Will give financial aid to lawyers amid lockdown: Bar Council

Nagpur: The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) has told the Bombay High Court that it shall provide financial assistance under its welfare scheme to those advocates who have been affected by lack of work due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) also told the court on Friday that it, too, has provided some amount to the BCMG for the purpose of providing assistance to the needy lawyers.

Justice Amit Borkar of the Nagpur bench of HC was hearing a petition filed by advocate Mohammed Arif Sheikh Dawood, seeking a direction to the BCI and the BCMG to provide financial assistance to the needy and poor advocates amid the lockdown.

The petitioner’s advocare Mir Nagman Ali told the court that several lawyers practising in district-level courts are affected as courts are not functioning.

The BCMG on Friday told the court that all such needy and eligible advocates can approach it seeking assistance and their case will be considered sympathetically and they will be provided financial assistance.

The High Court Bar Association of Nagpur also told the court that it has also taken pro-active measures and providing food kits and financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to its members.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on May 22.