Will help MCC get back on track: Mancherial MLA

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said he will extend all support to the management of the Mancherial Cement Company (MCC), formerly known as ACC, in resolving its problems, and promised its workers to help them regain the glory of the cement manufacturer.

Inaugurating the office of the Telangana Cement Workers Union here on Thursday, Diwakar Rao said: “I will speak to Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to address the challenges and come to the rescue of the management if required,” suggesting the management to clear arrears and statutory benefits to the workforce at the earliest.

The legislator said he was learning about the workers’ problems and expressed concern over their plight following the shutdown of the company for last eight months. He said the workers deserved salary regularly and recalled that he tried to extend a helping hand to the then management of ACC. He further said MCC has old machinery which could be upgraded.

The MLA observed that the plant played a vital role in the growth of the town and provided livelihood to hundreds. He recalled that he provided jobs to the locals in MCC four decades ago. Diwakar Rao recounted that he learned leadership qualities and the quality of helping the needy from Kishan Rao, the then union leader of the cement producer.

Union president G Mukesh Goud said the workers were seeking past glory of MCC and he assured that the union would cooperate with the management in restarting production. He wanted it to clear the pending wages and implement the labour laws.

Municipal Chairperson Penta Rajaiah, union’s working president B Murali, secretary Beeraiah, Nadipelli Charitable Trust chairman Vijith Rao, MCC’s HR DGM (Technical) Kannan, personal manager Rathi, union leaders Paul and Khaleel, and several workers were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .