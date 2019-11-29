Will India, Sri Lanka find synergy?

By | Published: 29th Nov 2019 12:06 am

Newly-elected President of Sri Lankan, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is on a visit to India, may not find the going easy while interacting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on more issues than one.

This mainly arises from an uncompromising stand the Rajapaksas have taken on the Tamil issue, in contrast to India’s understanding of a dragging problem, which has soiled relations between the two neighbours besides claiming the lives of nearly 1,200 Indian soldiers and a former Prime Minister who sent the military to take on the Tamil Tigers.

India’s Red Line

In a sign of what is to come, India has for the first time in many years publicly drawn the red line on Tamil minorities in Sri Lanka, virtually going back to a megaphone diplomacy that had accompanied the ethnic conflict right from the early 1980s. In recent years, India found it prudent not to express its differences with Sri Lanka, if any, in a manner that would make it sound like an ugly Big Brother.

But after a meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had with Gotabaya soon after he took charge of the presidency, India announced that the President had been told of its desire that Colombo will take forward the process of national reconciliation in a way that meets the aspirations of the Tamil community “for equality, justice, peace and dignity”.

The significance of making public a message already conveyed to Gotabaya could not have been lost on Colombo. More so, when the President admitted earlier that he had won the presidential race primarily with the backing of the Sinhalese majority. Tamils and Muslims overwhelmingly voted for his rival Sajith Premadasa, whose father Ranasinghe Premadasa was assassinated by the Tamil Tigers when he himself was the President.

The Indian statement was in sharp contrast to the way Modi, in his first visit to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister in 2015, drew flak from the Tamils when he asked them to be patient with the new regime in Colombo that had taken power after ousting President Mahinda Rajapaksa, a development for which New Delhi was partly blamed.

Modi went again to Colombo in 2017. By then, the Rajapaksas had begun attacking India publicly, disregarding the crucial covert help New Delhi provided to Colombo to annihilate the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Matters came to such a pass that Mahinda’s eldest son Namal led a protest at Hambantota, the family’s political fiefdom in the country’s south, against the Indian consulate after accusing New Delhi of interfering in its domestic affairs.

Sticking to Views

In an interview before he became President, Gotabaya was asked if he would go for a “political solution” to the Tamil question if he were to rule Sri Lanka. His answer was revealing: “I don’t understand this word ‘political solution’ and that is my problem. There was terrorism and I believed that it could only be defeated militarily as all these so-called political solutions have been tried.” Gotabaya has not changed his views; which is why the Indian statement asking his government to embrace national reconciliation would have sounded jarring.

A major problem in Sri Lanka is that significant sections of the Sinhalese majority feel there is no Tamil problem to be resolved, now that the LTTE has been crushed and will never raise its head. If Tamil politicians speak about political issues, they are branded “separatist”. There is a brazen refusal to acknowledge that in the name of fighting terrorism, thousands of innocent Tamils were killed only because they happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. International calls for a just inquiry into what happened to civilians and to Tamil Tigers who had wanted to surrender are simply brushed aside – or postponed to a perennially unseen tomorrow. In any case, genuine ethnic reconciliation can hardly take place when one community thinks that it has “crushed” the other.

Chinese Shadow

India also feels that the Rajapaksas, while in power, deliberately steered the country away from New Delhi into China’s political and economic hug. The Chinese shadow is all over Sri Lanka today. Also, even when the war against the LTTE was raging, there was apprehension in New Delhi that Pakistan, with the kind of military support it gave to Colombo, would use Sri Lanka as a southern flank against India. The growing Islamic fundamentalism blew up in April this year when more than 250 people died in suicide bombings after warnings from the Indian intelligence were ignored by the previous regime.

Gotabaya has said that he will do nothing to harm India’s interests. “We will work with India as a friendly country,” he told an interviewer before leaving for New Delhi. Just how “friendly” the two countries can get will depend on whether India and Sri Lanka can see eye to eye on issues that matter.

(The writer is a long-term Sri Lanka watcher and the author of three books on the subject, including the only biography in English of LTTE chief V Prabhakaran)

