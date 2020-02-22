Will it rain remakes in Telugu cinema in 2020?

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Remakes have always been a thing in the Telugu film industry. What once started merely to ensure financial gain and high grosses has eventually turned out to be a tradition. While quite a lot of movies fell flat at the box office, flicks like Chiranjeevi’s Shankar Dada MBBS to Naga Chaitanya’s Premam have left a mark in the audiences’ hearts forever.

Nevertheless, this year, too, is going to be a year of remakes in Telugu cinema. While Samantha’s Jaanu, probably the first remake film in Telugu this year, already received a decent response from movie-goers and critics, a slew of remakes from various languages is yet to hit the screens by the end of the year.

Pink

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback with the remake of the Hindi movie, Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The actor will be donning the role of a lawyer in this remake of the critically-acclaimed film. The project will be directed by Sriram Venu and jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. It is likely to have dialogues by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters in May.

Naarappa

Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer Naarappa has already garnered tremendous response from movie-goers soon after the release of the poster which shows Venkatesh in a whole new look. However, the movie is a remake of the Tamil movie Asuran. The film will be directed by Srikanth Addala. According to reports, the film is based on the Karamchedu massacre, which took place in 1985. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens in May.

That is Mahalakshmi

Tamannaah-starrer That is Mahalakshmi is a remake of popular Bollywood film Queen, which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The film is about a small-town girl from Rajahmundry who sets out on a solo honeymoon after her marriage gets cancelled.

According to critics, this film will surely have the biggest impact on audiences. The project is being directed by Prasanth Varma. Though the release date hasn’t been announced yet, it is expected to get released by the end of the year.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Fahad Fasil’s hit Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram is being remade in Telugu which will star Satyadev Kancharana in the lead role. The film is being directed by C/O Kancharapalem fame Venkatesh Maha and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. The movie is scheduled to release on April 17.

Red

Ram Pothineni will be playing dual roles in a film titled Red, the remake of Kollywood’s biggest hit Thadam. The remake of this crime thriller will have Nivetha Pethuraj and Malavika Sharma as female leads. The film is being directed by Kishore Tirumala. The movie is scheduled to release on April 9.

