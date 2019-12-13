Will join hands with Kerala govt against CAA: Congress

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led Opposition in Kerala on Friday announced that it will join hands with the Kerala government, and all like-minded parties in the state, who are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The new citizenship law cleared by the two Houses of Parliament, and signed by the President, is now known as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Speaking to the media here, Leader of Opposition and Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala said he will implead in the petition in the Supreme Court against the Act besides holding talks with all other parties over the CAA.

“I am speaking to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to say that there should be a joint fight in this against the BJP-led NDA who are pursuing the RSS agenda of dividing the nation. Likewise, I will speak with all political parties so that Kerala can jointly take on this,” said Chennithala.

Vijayan has already made his intent clear on Thursday when he said “come what may, it (CAA) is not going to see the light of day in Kerala”.

The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) led Left Democratic Front is also meeting soon to decide on what sort of protest should be held against the CAA.

Of the 33 million Kerala population, Muslims account for around 20 per cent and Christians around 18 per cent of the state’s inhabitants.