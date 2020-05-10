Will make farming profitable: KCR

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The State government will soon come up with a comprehensive agriculture policy aiming at making agriculture profitable in the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned to prepare the policy to bring changes in the thought process of farmers in order to meet the food habits of people and cultivate crops as per the market demand. He will personally soon interact with all stakeholders including farmers, farmers’ groups such as Rythu Bandhu Samithis and agriculture officials from every cluster through video conference before finalising the policy.

In a review meeting on agricultural activities in the State at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive agricultural policy in the State which should be followed by all. “The State government must decide crops to be cultivated by the farmers. Plans should be drawn to meet the food requirements of the people of Telangana State as well as the market demand. We must identify alternative crops and guide farmers to cultivate them accordingly. Thereafter, the government will ensure a minimum support price for every crop,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to prepare an inventory of the Agriculture Department with comprehensive information on the assets, loans, buildings and other details. He wanted the officials to prepare a report on availability of agricultural equipment like tractors, harvesters and other machinery in each village and identify other required equipment to farmers for cultivation. “An action plan should be prepared accordingly. We must have complete information pertaining to each farmer,” he said.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Principal Secretary for Agriculture G Janardhan Reddy and other officials were present.

