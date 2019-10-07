Will make Nirmal a medical hub: Indrakaran

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that he would strive hard to establish a medical college and to make Nirmal town a health hub. He was speaking after inaugurating a blood bank belonging to Kaveri Foundation, a Nirmal-based voluntary organisation, here on Monday.

Urging the public to donate whenever required, the Minister said a healthy person can donate blood twice a year. He promised that he would secure a medical college for the district and convert the district headquarters, which was making rapid strides in many fields, into a hub of medical services.

Farmers Agriculture Coordinating Committee chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, TRS leader Rameshwar Reddy, doctors Chakradhari, Venkat Rao, Subhash Rao, Mallikharjun Reddy, Suresh, Vasanth Rao, Krishnam Raju, Ramakrishna, Anitha, Swarna Reddy, Srinivas and Nageshwar Rao were few among those who attended the event.

