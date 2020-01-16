Will Nadda go for organisational overhaul after taking over president post?

By | Published: 6:30 pm

New Delhi: As BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will take over as party’s national president on January 20, major changes will be made in the positions of secretary and vice-president of the party but any change at the general secretary level is unlikely.

The results of the organizational elections are being declared in the party on a very fast pace. On the other hand, election in-charge Radha Mohan Singh’s team is preparing the electoral rolls.

In BJP, the President is elected with everyone’s consent but the entire electoral process is followed for the final announcement of the elections.

The paperwork for the election of the national president will be completed till January 17 and the election in-charge will announce the date for the election on the same day. With the end of the nomination, Nadda’s name will be announced as the national president on January 20.

According to sources, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states, Union Ministers, State president of many states will be the proponents of JP Nadda. Prime Minister Modi and senior party leaders will be present when Nadda will be elected unopposed.

But the question remains whether Nadda will work with the old team made by Home Minister Amit Shah or create his new team.

Even before the election of the National President in the party, the most important post, organization general secretary was changed. The change took place after 14 years and now BL Santosh has been made the General Secretary.

The team that Amit Shah formed after becoming the first president in 2014, largely that team is still working till now. So after a long time, fewer changes will be made at a top-level but comparatively some changes will definitely take place at the middle-level.

The most important posts in the party organization after the president and the organization general secretary are the posts of general secretaries, who are already trusted by Amit Shah’s trusted people.

After the President and the General Secretary of the Organization, the most important posts in the party are the posts of general secretaries. General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav is closest to Amit Shah, he is in charge of Bihar and elections are to be held there later this year, so his functioning will continue as before.

Similarly, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has also got the responsibility in West Bengal, where the election will be taking place, so he too will continue in his post.

Party’s General Secretary Ram Madhav, who is considered an expert in the Northeast and Kashmir matters and discussions are going around that he has full confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so even his post is unlikely to be tampered with.

Other general secretaries of BJP are Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, Arun Singh and Saroj Pandey and their responsibilities might be changed. Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey, Arun Singh are three Rajya Sabha MPs and they are waiting to play their roles in the government.

National General Secretary of BJP, Muralidhar Rao is, closest to the RSS but his role might be changed as well.

There is every possibility of some change in the number of responsibility of the Vice President and Secretaries. Also, there is definitely some discussion underway in BJP about the national spokespersons. Some new spokespersons might come in because anyway, as of now there are only five to six people in the BJP as the main spokesperson, due to which the BJP’s hold in the media seems to be less.

Therefore, the number of spokespersons will be increased in the party and new spokespersons will also be added. Broadly, the new president of the BJP will work for the next one-and-a-half years with the old team. However, changes will be made at the middle-level positions but that will not change the functioning of the party too much.