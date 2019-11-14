Will pay fee of Telugu medium students if JSP comes to power: Pawan Kalyan

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 7:15 pm

Visakhapatnam: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s sudden love for Telugu language may not be able to endear him to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Criticising the State government over the attempt to introduce Englsih medium as medium of instruction at primary level in government schools, the JSP president announced that he would ensure Telugu medium from KG to PG level and also pay the fee of students studying in Telugu medium if his party comes to power.

As Pawan Kalyan had lost both the seats he contested for in the Assembly elections Gajuwaka in the city and in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district — his now talking of capturing power left many people amused.

After the so called ‘Long March’ in Visakhapatnam which was successful thanks to his celluloid image and support of Telugu Desam Party, he now took up the Telugu medium issue in a bid to draw public attention.

