Will pray for Ram Rajya where all are treated equally: KTR

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday said Telangana State will pray and hope for Ram Rajya where people of all faiths, castes and classes will be respected and treated equally as enshrined in the Constitution. He was responding to a tweet on what the contribution of Telangana would be towards Ram Mandir construction, during his latest #AskKTR interactive session on Twitter.

Several Twitter users took up a wide range of issues ranging from municipal to IT, education to exam results and inter-State issues during the interactive session which lasted more than 90 minutes.

Rama Rao said the State government will fight for its rightful share in Krishna River waters and had already filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the expansion of Pothireddypadu project in this regard. He said despite maintaining cordial relation with Andhra Pradesh, the State government will not compromise on its rights.

Replying to a question, the Minister said the State government took a progressive stand and was offering additional incentives to companies which give preference to local youth in employment. He hoped that the move will help Telangana youth to make best use of this opportunity. However, he felt that the regressive approach taken by other States (offering incentives only to those giving specific percentage of jobs to locals) was not correct.

On the future of IT businesses in the post COVID-19 era, Rama Rao stated that skill, upskill and reskill was the mantra of today’s world and suggested the techies to focus on emerging technologies and constantly learn more to beat unemployment. He also hinted that a few big announcements were lined up with regard to major investments in the State during this quarter.

Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was an ideal role model himself and also for several youngsters planning to get into politics. He urged people especially educated persons to be partners in the democratic process and felt that apathy of the educated and youth was dangerous for country like India which is the world’s largest democracy. He termed former US President Barack Obama as his favourite political leader other than Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao.

Further, Rama Rao said the State government was awaiting a nod from the Union government for the reviving public transportation services like city buses, MMTS and Metro Rail. He also requested Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to consider the requests for reviving inter-State RTC bus services on par with the neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh.

He assured that foundation for the proposed Aerospace Park at Eliminedu will be laid soon. On the proposed airport at Warangal, he stated that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the plans as the aviation sector was badly hit and promised to revive the proposed airport at the earliest.

Responding to the digitisation of rural areas, the Minister said that the work on the Telangana Fiber Grid was progressing fast and was likely to be completed within a year. He added that several other massive programmes were underway in rural areas under Palle Pragathi programme for rural infrastructure development.

When asked if he was focusing only on development of Hyderabad as a Minister, Rama Rao said the Telangana government was constantly funding all the municipalities and working with them on specific targets. “Unlike ever in the history of municipalities, the government is providing funds and also reviewing the progress regularly. You will start seeing results soon,” he added.

In response to several requests to complete the pending works pertaining to roads and other civic issues from different parts of the State, the Minister instructed the officials concerned to look into them. He also announced that the Durgam Cheruvu bridge will be opened in the third week of August. He also stated that the government was waiting for an opportune time to resume auction of Kokapet and other lands by HMDA.

When asked why TRS leaders do not participate in news debates, the TRS working president stated that they were better off working for people. On the Congress leaders approaching the High Court alleging treasures underneath the old Secretariat buildings, he said some people have wild imagination.

