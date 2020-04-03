Will procure every grain of paddy, says Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Khammam: State government has allotted Rs 35,000 crore towards paddy procurement in yasangi season, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He told farmers not to panic over procurement of the farm produce. Paddy procurement would be done at gram panchayat level and there were as many as 444 purchase centres across the district. Steps were on to set up mobile procurement centres as well.

Speaking after inaugurating paddy procurement centres at Pochavaram and Chennur villages of Kallur mandal in Khammam on Friday Ajay Kumar asserted that every grain of paddy produced by the farmers would be procured.

Officials were asked to make all arrangements at the centres. Farmers must maintain social distance at the centres. Rythu Bandhu members, village and mandal committees, PACS office bearers should extend cooperation to ensure smooth procurement as per the schedule.

A schedule for harvesting the crop would also be released. About 365 harvesting machines were made available at mandal headquarters. Another 100 machines were on their way from Salem in Tamil Nadu to the district, Ajay Kumar informed. They would be dispatched wherever required. If there were any issues the farmers could contact toll free number at the district collectorate. Extensively campaign about paddy procurement centres has to be made.

Money would be credited into farmers’ account soon after their farm produce was bought. The guidelines issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao must be followed strictly, he noted. The Minister asked the rice millers to buy paddy at MSP and to create a WhatsApp group by including PACS, farmers and agriculture officials for dissemination of information on paddy procurement process. The millers have to make space available to stock paddy.

There was a scope for increase in crop extent and yield after the completion of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project and stabilisation of ayacut under Nagarjuna Sagar Project canal, Ajay Kumar hoped. He also inaugurated paddy procurement centres at other places in the district on the day.

Sufficient stocks

Referring to coronavirus pandemic, the Minister stated that because of the precautionary measures taken by the district administration the number of positive cases were less in Khammam. There were sufficient stocks of essential commodities in the district and arrangements were made for supply of vegetables, he noted.

