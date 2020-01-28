Will protect Waqf properties: Mohd Saleem

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board will seek the services of two more Tahsildar rank officials on deputation from the Revenue department to boost its efforts to protect Wakf lands.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the TS Wakf Board held here on Monday. Mohd Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Wakf Board, said the board was keen on safeguarding the properties endowed with it.

“All necessary steps including approaching courts and seeking help of police or GHMC is being taken to protect the Wakf properties across the State,” he said.

The board also cleared the proposal for managing committees for 20 mosques in the State and passed orders extending the services of 15 outsourcing employees. Two new properties were registered with the board. Saleem said the board was taking all steps to record all Wakf institutions in the revenue records by submitting the required documents to the revenue department.

