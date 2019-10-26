Will provide basic infrastructure in Ameenpur: MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Sangareddy: Patancheru, MLA, Gudem Mahipal Reddy has laid foundations for taking up different works like underground drainage system and laying new roads at various colonies under Ameenpur municipality limits on Saturday. He laid a foundation stone for building underground drainage from Beeramguda open nala to Jaalakshmi Nagar Phase-IV. The drainage work will be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 49 lakh. The MLA has laid the foundation stones at eleven places in Beeramguda area under Ameenpur Municipality. The works will be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 4.88 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Patancheru MLA has said that the Ameenpur area has witnessed rapid urbanisation during the past few years. Saying that the Telangana government is committed to providing all the basic amenities such laying of roads, building underground drainage systems, connecting 24X7 water supply and others, Reddy has vowed to get the works completed within a short time. He went around the colonies knowing about their issues and interacting with the citizens and local leaders.

