Will reciprocate through votes, KTR slams Budget

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: Terming meagre allocations to Telangana State in the Union Budget as a let-down, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the BJP government has proved its love for people of Telangana and the latter will reciprocate it through their votes at the right time (elections). He alleged that except for devolution of funds entitled to the State under 14th Finance Commission, the Central government has not released a paisa more in the budget.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at his camp office on Wednesday, the Minister pointed out that the southern States are the largest contributors to the national GDP and are performing well even though the Centre failed to support their endeavours. “The NDA government did not even favour Andhra Pradesh ruled by its alliance partner TDP,” he observed.

Explaining the efforts made by the Telangana government for funds, Rama Rao said proposals were submitted seeking funds to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore for various projects. He pointed out that the Central government was ‘inspired’ by Telangana in announcing several schemes even as the Union Ministers and officials praised the Telangana government’s schemes. “But no budgetary allocations were made to the State,” he said.

The Minister alleged that the Central government did not even honour the promises made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act despite repeated pleas. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were responding coldly to appeals made by the Telangana government for extending financial support for its flagship programmes. He stated that the Prime Minister did not give time for meeting an all-party delegation for submitting a representation for approval of SC categorisation, even when he came to visit Hyderabad recently.

Rama Rao clarified that the government does not believe in confrontational politics with the Central government, but would continue to respect the federal system and make efforts to get funds for the State projects.