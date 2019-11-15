Will resolve crop insurance claims issue soon: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Friday assured farmers of Kanduru in Khammam that their issues pertaining to crop insurance claims will be examined and addressed at the earliest.

Farmers alleged that there was injustice in payments of insurance claims by Agricultural Insurance Corporation of India (AICI). They claimed that while other banks paid 76.85 per cent claims, Andhra Bank, Kandukuru branch, in Vemsuru mandal of Khammam district paid only 3.74 per cent.

Sattupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah along with a few farmers met the Minister here and explained about the problems being faced by the farmers. The farmers said gross injustice was being meted out to 511 ryots. They said Rs 1.07-crore premium was paid to AICI before the deadline in 2015. Three years after the payment of the premium, AICI cleared a very minimal claim amount on March 8 this year, they informed the Minister.

AICI claimed that bank officials had wrongly named Kandukuru as Vemsuru during claims payment, resulting in the confusion, the Corporation officials explained. Andhra Bank officials, however, said they mentioned the name correctly as Kandukuru village and not Vemsuru as claimed by AICI officials. The Minister said the issue will be examined and measures taken to address it at the earliest.

