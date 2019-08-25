Will Sahoo rewrite the magic of Baahubali?

By | Published: 7:56 pm 8:11 pm

Poised to smash the box office records, ‘Sahoo’ is all set to hit the screens on August 30 across the world. In tune with the humongous dimensions of the film, the promotional activities were also meticulously employed to multiply the frenzy of the fans who were eagerly waiting to see their matinee idol on-screen three years after the advent of ‘Baahubali’.

Prabhas also kept on luring his followers and fans with titbits about ‘Sahoo’. As an immediate starrer of Prabhas after ‘Baahubali’, even Bollywood voluntarily refrained from getting entangled with it and shuffled the release dates to give way to ‘Sahoo’.

As the entire trade of Indian cinema is forced to stare at the possible result that the highly-anticipated movie can deliver, ‘Sahoo’ accomplished to go for single release in thousands of theatres and screens with almost a gap from 15 days to one month before and after. In the bygone few decades, no film, however big it was, never drew such attention as ‘Sahoo’ had, which was in fact, as a terrifying challenge to buyers and distributors. UV Creations sagaciously played a brilliant game to win as much audience as possible in the first week itself.

The trade pundits have their fingers crossed for the box office success of this pan-Indian film. If it works out well, the status and stature will accentuate the respect earned by ‘Baahubali’. The onus of keeping the respect of Telugu film industry’s dignity lies on the shoulders of ‘Sahoo’, till the release of ‘Sye Ra’ on October 2. Already ninety per cent of the tickets were closed online all over the country and overseas also. Now, we’ve to wait and watch whether ‘Sahoo’ can rewrite the magic of ‘Baahubali’ at the box office.

