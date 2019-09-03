Will savour dosa, idli like any commoner: Narasimhan

By | Published: 12:52 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: After about 12 years of stint as Governor of Chhattisgarh, undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan said he was yearning to enjoy dosa and idli with sambar in his hometown Chennai. He also wants to “lick an ice-cream on the roadside like a common man”.

“Due to my previous positions in the Intelligence Department, I was a very private person and will be happy to return to my private life after demitting office as Governor. I will not have to bother about other things anymore,” he told mediapersons in an informal interaction at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

The outgoing Governor recalled his nine-and-a-half-year stint, stating that he had both fond memories and challenges that he believed he had handled in a smooth manner. “I have only used Samam (dialogue) and Daanam (offers) to sort out any issue including differences between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after the State bifurcation. I was never required to use Bhedam (create differences) or Dandam (punishment),” he added.

Narasimhan said he was immensely happy that no bullet was fired during the statehood movement and thanked the police as well as political parties for their cooperation in avoiding any loss of life. He said due to cooperation of political parties, he could address all apprehensions and handle all issues carefully. The three months of President’s Rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh before the elections was the most challenging, he said.

“Competence played a minor role in resolving majority of the issues. God and luck along with people helped me manage the State bifurcation successfully. Even the post-bifurcation issues were resolved smoothly,” he said, adding that he was happy that though he had not done any exceptional work, he managed to uphold the Constitution in fulfilling his duties.

He admitted to have had difference with some people especially political leaders, but pointed out that allegations and complaints were part of professional hazard. He denied all rumours about his next step – joining politics, getting appointed as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and any other official post.

“I have always drawn a line between my political, professional and personal lives. People had to say certain things due to their political or professional compulsions against me. But it never affected my personal relationship with them,” the Governor said.

Narasimhan said that he did not get angry even when his speech was disrupted in the State Assembly during the Statehood agitation. Interestingly, he claimed to have had an inkling that such things were likely to happen during his speech. Hence, he carried additional copies of his speech, arranged for a cordless mike and was determined to leave the premises only after completing his speech and the national anthem was played.

He said that while he mostly had fond memories of the State, Narasimhan was hurt when reports appeared in a section of the media about his personal life especially his spiritual side. “Some people play golf, others resort to alcohol or playing cards as stress-busters. I spend quality time with my family and also visit temples whenever time permits. But I always ensured that it does not cause hindrance to my work,” he asserted.

The Governor thanked political parties, official administration, media, organisations and especially people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for cooperating with him in upholding the Constitution. He wanted the people to develop a sense of ownership towards the society, State and country. He also advised younger generations to take both good and bad in their stride, not to lose their self-confidence and continue to work towards their goals. He also suggested that they spend quality time with family notwithstanding their busy schedules.

