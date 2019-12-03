Will send report to Home Ministry: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By | Published: 1:19 am

New Delhi: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she will soon send a report to the Union Home Ministry on the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. She also said she was working on the issue of providing ex gratia to the victim’s family. “I have sought some information from the State government. After getting it, I will compile and forward the report to the Union Home Ministry in the next few days,” Soundararajan said. She said she is distressed about the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter