Will simplify building rules: KTR

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is willing to further simplify the system of granting permissions for constructing buildings in the State, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and Industries, K T Rama Rao has said.

“The State already has one of the best systems in the country in place with respect to building permissions. We are ready to make this process simpler, more transparent and completely online,” Rama Rao told representatives from associations representing the building industry, and real estate development at a meeting here on Thursday.

Rama Rao also asked the associations and its members to give suggestions for a draft township policy being drafted by the government and join hands with officials working on the policy. He also called on the associations to study building permission rules across the country while providing the best possible suggestions. The government will provide builders and real estate companies the draft policy once it is ready for feedback.

All wings in the municipal administration department are using e-office software that enables tracking of files which eliminates delays. Hyderabad is taking big strides in construction industry and after formation of the State, the government introduced several initiatives, he said.

He said real estate developers and builders should ensure equitable growth of construction on all four sides of the city and not limit their activities to some pockets.

The western part of Hyderabad is already saturated with buildings and the efforts on new construction should focus on other parts of the city to reduce pressure on just one area of the city. Real estate companies should, as part of their corporate responsibility programmes, join hands with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to ensure that activities they take up are in the best interests of citizens.

While the Government will continue to provide encouragement for the building industry which provides employment to thousands of people, it will not tolerate and will crackdown on any violations of laws and rules by builders, he added.

The Minister also said the government has set up recycling dumps for construction waste and wanton and illegal disposal of such material will not be tolerated, he warned. The associations should play an active part in builders adhering to rules, he added.

Among those who called on the Minister on Thursday were members of CREDAI, Telangana Builders Federation and representatives of other associations involved in the construction industry.

