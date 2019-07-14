Will Smith celebrates son Jaden’s 21st birthday

By | Published: 3:09 pm

American actor Will Smith is a doting father to his kids and the actor proved it when he gave a heart-warming speech on his son Jaden’s 21st birthday party.

According to People, the Smith family recently gathered in Malibu, California, for Jaden’s birthday celebration during which they shared birthday toast. “I’ll tell you something my father told me on my 21st birthday. Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time,” the 50-year-old actor joked.

“I’m really proud of you, just the way that you’ve grown in the past few years is what parents hope for. You take it seriously to contribute to the human family. You just make us proud every single day. So, here’s to your 21st birthday today, and here’s to you being a full grown man,” he said in his speech. Continuing, he joked, “And here’s to getting you off of my insurance. Here’s to paying your own bills. The accountants are transferring your stuff first thing tomorrow morning.”