Will strive for Dornakal development: Tribal Welfare Minister

Published: 8:00 pm

Mahabubabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Sunday said she will strive to get a degree college, a junior college, polytechnic college and an ITI sanctioned for Dornakal besides work towards restoring the past glory of Dornakal railway station.

She was speaking to the media at a private function in Dornakal town. She said that she would bring the issues to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with local MLA Redya Naik and former MP Kavitha.

“I came to the politics for the benefit of tribals with the encouragement of Govind Shet who introduced me to N T Rama Rao,” she recalled her past and added that she would indebted to the Dornakal people and give top priority for the development of the town. ZP chairperson Angothu Bindu, Gundrathimadugu ZPTC Bandi Venkat Reddy and others were with the Minister.

