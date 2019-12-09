Will strive for thalassemia research centre: Tamilisai Soundararajan

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Warangal Urban: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lauded the gesture of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for including thalassemia in Aarogyasri and said she would strive for setting up a research centre on the disease in Warangal.

The Governor also stressed the need for collective efforts to make ‘Healthy Telangana’. She was addressing a meeting of the members of the Junior Red Cross and Youth Red Cross organised here by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Warangal Urban unit, on Monday.

“The Aarogyasri of the State and Ayushman Bharat of Centre are great gifts to the underprivileged in the country,” she said and added that Red Cross had been able to save many lives.

The Red Cross should reach out to more people by extending its services. Efforts were on to set up exclusive thalassemia wards at all its units across the State. The Warangal chapter stands at the forefront in offering more services to people, she said.

Tamilisai planted saplings at the Red Cross building and laid the foundation stone for the extension of the exclusive building for the thalassemia ward.

Later, she visited the historic Thousand-Pillar Temple where she was accorded traditional welcome by the priests. She was thrilled at the exquisite carvings in the Kakatiya-era temple and offered prayers to Rudreswara Swamy.

Earlier in the day, she was welcomed by District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod and MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar and others.

In the evening, the Governor also visited Bhadrakali temple and offered special prayers at the temple. She then went to Warangal Fort where she witnessed the specially arranged sound and light show. The district officials who accompanied her apprised her of the development programmes being taken up in the district.

