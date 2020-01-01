Will strive to fulfil CM’s vision: Somesh Kumar

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: New Chief Secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar said he would work to fulfil the aspirations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said this after taking charge from the outgoing Chief Secretary SK Joshi here on Tuesday.

Thanking the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity, he assured the government that he would keep the priorities of the government in mind and complete the assigned works in the stipulated time frame. “I will work in tandem with all the different departments as a team member by adopting innovative methods leading to the development of the State,” Somesh Kumar said.

Recalling the services of SK Joshi in different capacities, the Chief Secretary urged the former to provide valuable and timely suggestions. “Telangana State has made remarkable progress after bifurcation. On our part as public servants, we must also play an important role in it,” he said seeking support from the staff.

Joshi thanked everyone for their support during his tenure as Chief Secretary. Director General of Police Mahender Reddy also remembered the support given to the police department by Joshi.

GAD special chief Secretary Adhar Sinha , special Chief Secretaries Rajeshwar Tiwari and Chitra Ramachandran, Principal Secretaries Ramakrishna Rao and Jayesh Ranjan, department heads and secretariat employees wished the new Chief Secretary and promised him full support.

