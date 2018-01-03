Will strive to make Jogulamba Gadwal crime-free: SP

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:36 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar said Jogulamba Gadwal police have taken steps in 2017 to prevent girl children from dropping out from school and stopping youth from picking up bad habits such as cricket betting, playing cards and drunken driving.

While releasing the annual crime report for 2017 at his office on Tuesday, SP Vijay Kumar said the department would strive to make Jogulamba Gadwal crime-free in 2018.

Our department has sent 24 people to jail for organising cricket betting last year. This had prevented youth from indulging in betting. We have details of those who are organising these events in the district. Soon they will also be sent to jail,” he told media persons.

He added that ‘operation smile,’ a rescue, counsel and rehabilitate operation was successfully carried out in the district last year, with 234 child labourers rescued from various work places and admitted to schools after counseling sessions to those who employed them and to the children.

He said people who were transporting sand illegally, selling fake seeds and adulterated toddy, playing matka and cards were dealt with sternly in 2017.Pointing out that 344 people were arrested in 2017 for playing cards and 1,958 were held for drunken driving in the district, he cautioned the youth not to lean towards bad habits.

He appreciated journalists for giving valuable inputs for keeping law and order in the district. He also gave due credits to the district administration for installing CCTV cameras in the district headquarters, which played a key role in solving sensational cases.

Additional Superintendent of Police Bhaskar was also present at the meeting.