Will strive to revive FCI: Faggan Singh

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Adilabad: Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste addressed a public meeting and witnessed Dandari dance of Adivasis at Bheempur mandal headquarters on Saturday. He was accompanied by Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao.

Addressing the gathering, Faggan Singh said funds would be released for constructing houses to the homeless by 2022 and that safe drinking would be supplied to every habitation by 2024. Farmers were being benefitted from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, he added.

Responding to a plea on revival of FCI, the Minister promised that he would bring the issue to the notice of the Union Minister concerned and try to resolve it at the earliest. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was striving hard to develop the country in many facets and was sincerely governing the nation. The country achieved nothing during the Congress regime, he ridiculed.

Bapu Rao said he would strive to revive FCI and create employment for locals. He said all habitations of the district would get road connectivity under PM Grameena Sadak Yojana. He sought Rs 10,000 from the Union government to every village for celebrating Dandari-Gussadi festival. He urged the Centre to declare Bheempur as tribal agency and said he would raise this issue in Parliament.

Erstwhile Adilabad district BJP president Payal Shankar and many other leaders of BJP were present. The Minister arrived in Adilabad from Nagpur by road at 2.30 pm for the first time and left for the Maharashtra city in the evening.

