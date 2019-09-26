‘Will supply subsidy groundnut seeds for Yasangi’

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Thursday said that, government has put in place a fool-proof system for supply of groundnut seeds for this year’s Yasangi (Rabi) season. The seeds will be provided on subsidy, he said.

Addressing a programme at Mundari Thanda in Gopalpet mandal on Thursday, where he laid a foundation-stone for a Rs 39 lakh road between Mundari Thanda and Venaka Thanda, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s goal was to develop Lambada hamlets on par with gram panchayats and therefore thandas were upgraded into gram panchayats last year. He said that the objective was to extend all basic facilities and infrastructure to remote hamlets, so that people living in those hamlets could prosper.

He also felicitated eight youngsters for being selected as police constables and one for being selected as the sub-inspector of police in the results for recruitment announced this week. Many youngsters from poor economic backgrounds making it to the police department from the same village demonstrated their hardwork and dedication. He stressed that only those who performed well in competitive examinations were being recruited for public service after formation of Telangana. He also urged the new recruits not only to work sincerely, but also to take care of their parents and families without succumbing to pressure.

During his day’s tour of Wanaparthy constituency, he also inaugurated the additional classrooms which were built at Wanaparthy government boys degree college at a cost of Rs 1.40 Crore. Speaking on the occasion, he said that concerned officials need to specify the quality standards for constructing various government structures adequately and that the officials needed to constantly monitor the progress of the construction projects. If there was any negligence in following the quality standards, he said that an audit would be conducted by the quality control and action would be taken against the erring officials and contractors.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter