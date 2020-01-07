Will sweep all municipalities in Khammam: Nama Nageswar Rao

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Khammam: TRS Atmeeya Sammelanam organised at Wyra, Madhira and Sathupalli ahead of the municipal polls in the district on Tuesday has left the party cadres in a jubilant mood.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswar Rao, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, MLA Ramulu Naik, former Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao, ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seeds Corporation chairman K Koteswar Rao and others addressed the party workers.

Addressing the TRS workers, the leaders appealed to the public to elect TRS nominees in municipal polls for overall development of the municipalities in the district. They asserted that development would be possible only with the TRS.

Ajay Kumar informed that the State government was planning to allot huge amount of funds in the next budget for the development of municipalities in Telangana. He said the year 2020 has given the residents an opportunity to support development of their municipalities.

If the TRS wins the municipal polls it would lead towards the development of the towns in a well-planned manner. Nageswar Rao said the TRS will win all the five municipalities in erstwhile Khammam in ensuing elections. The party leaders and cadres have to make coordinated efforts to win the elections in all the municipalities, he added.

Former minister Thummala Nageswar Rao stated that Telangana was surging ahead in development with innovative programmes and schemes. The opposition parties which lacked an agenda to face the voters were going to courts to stall the polls, he complained.

TRS leaders N Naresh Reddy, T Madhusudhan and others were present.

