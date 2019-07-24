Will Sye Raa break the record of Baahubali?

By | P Nagendra Kumar | Published: 8:13 pm 9:00 pm

Whatever lingering doubts industry insiders had about Chiranjeevi still having the power to bring in the crowds after his long absence have disappeared, following the success of Khaidi No. 150. His very presence in the film had expectations skyrocketing and the makers laughed their way to the bank.

The film’s blockbuster success stabilised his position in the top rung of the industry once again. Khaidi No. 150 can be considered a game changer in a way as it clearly showed filmmakers that a good, well-planned script would definitely attract Chiranjeevi. So, after much deliberation, Ram Charan boldly decided to produce Sye Raa on a mammoth budget.

Despite concerns, Ram Charan cast his father in the role of the freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought against the British Raj in India before 1857 Sepoy Mutiny.Slated for release on October 2 this year, the budget is astronomical. Foreign locations, large sets, casting and technical crew, all put together, have added to the film’s staggering budget.

Konidela Productions doesn’t seem to be losing any sleep over it, as they are confident in Chiranjeevi’s star power in setting the cash registers ringing, based on the fact that even an average film of his does well. And, with an immaculately crafted film like Sye Raa, there is no doubt about its successful run at the box office.

With fans spread across the globe, film analysts are confident that overseas market will also be dominated by the film. One of the ace producers of Telugu film industry who has observed Chiranjeevi’s career with great interest says, “Fans all over the world are waiting for Sye Raa from their darling hero.

This film will extinguish their hunger. It will be viewed with such frenzy which cannot be put in words at present. It will break all the previous records till now including those made by Baahubali.’’ Chiranjeevi himself is putting in great effort to satisfy the widespread sphere of his fans across the globe. It remains to be seen if his film can break Baahubali’s records.