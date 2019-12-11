‘Will treasure Venky Mama for life’, says Naga Chaitanya

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Working on Venky Mama was special in more ways than one for Naga Chaitanya as he got to work with Victory Venkatesh with whom he shares a blood bond in real life. It was doubly enjoyable for the star as he got to play his nephew on-screen. By the actor’s own admission, it was a challenge to behave liberally with his real Mama, character wise.

“There is a strong bond in silence alone. It was my experience with Venky mama, right from my childhood. For 30 years, I moved with him in a very docile way. It took me nearly a week to settle down in a character who acts according to his whims. I treasure my memories working with Venkatesh garu. During the shooting, all those memories reeled around me continuously. After Manam, this was another experience which I will cherish always,” adds Naga Chaitanya.

Quiz him how the film will affect his career, he replies, “I learnt a lot about things such as comic timing from him and style of making a film of Sureshgaru. I got some time before shoot began to understand my role properly so that reflected on-screen as well,” shares Chaitanya. The characters, the stars describes are two people who sacrifice a lot for each other.

“As Raghavendra Rao garu said, few wonders happen automatically. Venky Mama is also an unexpected wonder which happened in my life and career. I will remember this film for its sentimental value, both in real life and reel life. Along with gaining a film that will accentuate our family bond, it will also enhance the mileage of my career since Venky Mama has a tremendous potential for drawing audience on the first day. Samantha also liked the film very much,” expresses Chaitanya.

When asked about the distinction between his father, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh, he said that both of them were very quick in decision making. However, he chose to stay quiet on who liked more on-screen.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter