Will try for MMTS halt at Tellapur: Medak MP

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Tellapur: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said that he will ensure the MMTS train, which was extended up to Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy district via Tellapur recently, to have a halt at Tellapur for the benefit of public travelling to Hyderabad for work. Addressing people as part of the Municipal election campaign at Tellapur here on Monday, the Medak MP said that he will pursue the issue with authorities concerned to ensure there is a halt at Tellapur.

Following the appeal of the TRS leader, Mallepally Somi Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy promised that he will meet the officials to improve the number of trips on this stretch of MMTS. He further said that a DPR has been completed to construct a two-way underpass under Railway Track at Tellapur so that the traffic congestion could be eased out. The MP also informed the voters that the construction of another underpass at Velimela village will also be grounded soon.

He has further promised to get all the necessary funds from Centre for the development of Tellapur Municipality to provide basic amenities.

