Will unit NRIs to join forces with BRS towards “BJP Mukt Bharat”: Mahesh Bigala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: TRS (now BRS) NRI global coordinator Mahesh Bigala welcomed the Election Commission of India’s formal approval to change the name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. He extended his wishes to the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party cadre on behalf of the NRIs. He vowed to unit NRIs from different countries, to join forces with Chandrashekhar Rao to achieve ‘BJP Mukt Bharat’.

Mahesh who is touring the US, recalled that the 52 chapters of TRS (BRS) NRI wing had passed a resolution in June this year, asking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to foray into the national politics. He exuded confidence that the formation of BRS will mark creation of a new chapter in India’s history and ensure that the people of the country benefit from revolutionary schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Palle and Pattana Pragathi, and Haritha Haaram.