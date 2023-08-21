Monday, Aug 21, 2023
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Slain Naxalite’s daughter to challenge former Naxalite in Mulugu constituency
Chandrababu ruined govt. institutions: Jagan
CM KCR announces BRS list with seven changes; CM to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel
Telangana CM KCR Announces BRS MLA Candidates For Assembly Elections 2023 – LIVE | Telangana Today
Asifabad: Bank manager dies after consuming pesticide, family blames workload
Nurse convicted of killing 7 babies in UK to receive sentencing
Majority of Musk’s 153 million X followers deemed inauthentic
Salman Khan Amazes Fans with Striking New Bald Look
WhatsApp developing fresh text formatting tools for messaging
Snakebite victim travels 1300 kilometers from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat for treatment
Hyderabad: Al Mahad ul Aali Al Islami hall alive with life-saving training activities
X to Introduce Job Search Functionality for Users in the Near Future
Will retain power with biggest majority, declares CM KCR
Telangana Govt launches 33 fully-equipped neonatal ambulances
CM KCR interacts with horticulture farmers in Suryapet
Fantasy comedy ‘Bro’ to stream on Netflix from this date
Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl
Haldiram’s continues its expansion in Hyderabad
Latest News
BRS candidates list: Erstwhile Karimnagar sees three changes
2 mins ago
Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 20.59 lakh seized at RGIA airport
6 mins ago
Begging racket busted: 6 including 5 minors in Filmnagar detained
12 mins ago
Chandrayaan-3’s lander and Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter starts talking to each other
13 mins ago
Modi-Xi meeting in Johannesburg? No official word yet
13 mins ago
More...
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 20.59 lakh seized at RGIA airport
Begging racket busted: 6 including 5 minors in Filmnagar detained
Legacy of Harmony and Reform: Celebrating Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy’s 154th Jayanthi
CM KCR announces BRS list with seven changes; CM to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel
Telangana CM KCR Announces BRS MLA Candidates For Assembly Elections 2023 – LIVE | Telangana Today
CM KCR to announce first list of BRS candidates for Assembly polls
Hyderabad: Al Mahad ul Aali Al Islami hall alive with life-saving training activities
Swanky new air-conditioned FoB near GVK Mall to be thrown open to public soon
This cafe in Hyderabad flips traditional recipes with a modern infusion
Lack of traditional vote bank in Telangana worries BJP
Four-storied building tilts, spreads panic among residents in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura
Emergency Response Centre inaugurated at IIHFW in Vengalraonagar
Telangana Govt launches 33 fully-equipped neonatal ambulances
Malakpet police arrested gang exploiting public donations under guise of charity
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: August 19, 2023
More...
India
Chandrayaan-3’s lander and Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter starts talking to each other
13 mins ago
Modi-Xi meeting in Johannesburg? No official word yet
13 mins ago
Death of dalit man in Jharkhand police custody raises allegations of fatal beating by family
24 mins ago
Chandrayaan-3 will be a grand success: Former ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of soft landing
48 mins ago
Nifty ends higher on buying in metals, power and IT stocks
54 mins ago
More...
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
2 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
More...
web stories
More...
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
BRS candidates list: Erstwhile Karimnagar sees three changes
BRS supporters celebrate in erstwhile Nalgonda
Nizamabad: Special drive to curb traffic violations
BRS-MIM ‘yaraana’ to continue; No truck with Left
BRS retains 7 MLAs, drops 3 in erstwhile Adilabad
BRS drops incumbent MLA Rajaiah in Station Ghanpur, prefers Kadiyam Srihari
More...
Editorials
Editorial: Border stalemate continues
20 hours ago
Editorial: No country for women
3 days ago
Editorial: Sickening revelations
4 days ago
Editorial: Sedition in new avatar
5 days ago
More...
Sports
Rohan, Arya bag singles titles in Telangana Squash Championship
Virat Kohli is man for big stage, has sense of occasion: Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop
Bharat emerges champion of Rapid Open Chess Tournament
We don’t ask players overnight to bat at any slot: Rohit
Sports Authority of India wants Bajrang Punia to attend Worlds trials or give fitness certificate
Yuzvendra Chahal cryptic response after missed out from Asia Cup squad
More...
Andhra Pradesh
SCR commissions another 7.4 km section of Vijayawada-Gudur section
27 mins ago
Minor lovers found hanging in Tirupati
31 mins ago
Andhra tragedy: 3 missing after boat capsizes in Nizampatnam harbour
4 hours ago
Chandrababu ruined govt. institutions: Jagan
4 hours ago
Margadarsi using ghost subscribers to siphon off money: AP CID
20 hours ago
APSRTC accident: Jaganmohan Reddy expresses shock
21 hours ago
Elephant gets electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh as it topples power transmission pole
1 day ago
More
Videos
More...
BRS Will Win Again In Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 – KCR Explains Why | BRS MLAs Announcement
Telangana, Tamil Nadu, And Madhya Pradesh: 1300 MW Interstate Transmission System Project By SECI
NAEGLERIA FOWLERI (The Brain-Eating Amoeba) – Explained | Symptoms, Prevention, And Recent Cases
Happy Toppings By Teju: Decluttering Homes In Hyderabad | Tejaswini Pamireddy
Air Pollution In Hyderabad Gets Declined This Monsoon | Telangana State Pollution Control Board
Centre Copies Telangana Schemes Again | BC Bandhu – Vishwakarma Scheme | KCR – Modi
News Today: MCH Centre At Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad Professor For ISS, And Unacademy Social Media Criticism
News Today: Begging Mafia In Hyderabad, Khairatabad Ganesh 2023, And Minor Girl Rape In Peddapalli
Telangana’s Griha Lakshmi Scheme To Benefit 10,000 Families In Mancherial | Telangana CM KCR
Himachal Pradesh And Its Landslide Concerns | Himachal Pradesh Floods | Himachal Pradesh Rains
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff cheers for Disha Patani as she makes her directorial debut
Will watch it with my boys, proud moment for all Indians: Kareena excited about Chandrayaan-3’s landing on moon
Bradley Cooper says he has been sober for 19 years
Taylor Swift impersonator asked to leave L.A. store for pretending to be the singer
Disha Patani on her directorial debut: ‘It has helped me express myself’
WhatsApp rolling out new interface for app settings on iOS beta
More...
Business
Nifty ends higher on buying in metals, power and IT stocks
54 mins ago
Sensex rebounds 267 pts on gains in Infosys, ITC
1 hour ago
Majority of companies expect new or replacement hiring in July-Dec period: Survey
1 hour ago
FPIs’ investment value in Indian equities gains 20 pc to USD 626 bn in June qtr
2 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
HP’s new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Kiska Saath, Kiska Vikas…?
20 hours ago
Opinion: Missing the wood for trees
3 days ago
Opinion: Economy’s future in political clutches
4 days ago
Opinion: Why we need sponge cities
5 days ago
Opinion: Memes, minds, musings
6 days ago
Opinion: Beyond carriers of Colonialism
7 days ago
Opinion: What EU parliament missed
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
Chandrayaan-3’s lander and Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter starts talking to each other
WhatsApp rolling out new interface for app settings on iOS beta
Netflix techie goes missing after last seen getting into Uber
Majority of Musk’s 153 million X followers deemed inauthentic
WhatsApp developing fresh text formatting tools for messaging
Web version of Threads by Meta could be launched this week
More...
World
Modi-Xi meeting in Johannesburg? No official word yet
13 mins ago
12 killed, 19 injured as bus crashes off road in Turkiye
51 mins ago
Thailand’s Pheu Thai party joins with pro-military parties in coalition to form new govt
59 mins ago
Ecuadorians reject oil drilling in the Amazon in historic decision
1 hour ago
More...