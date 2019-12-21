Will win municipal polls too: Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:38 am

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said TRS candidates will repeat the Zilla Parishad elections results in the Municipal elections by bagging all the municipalities in Telangana.

Addressing the party cadre and Congress leaders, who joined TRS under the leadership of Congress MPP Swapna Venkatesh Yadav, in Toopran on Friday, Harish said many leaders and cadre from opposition parties were joining TRS as they were inspired by the work done by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Saying that people lost faith in Congress and BJP, Harish said TRS will repeat the ZP elections victory, in which it bagged all the 32 ZP Chairman posts. The Minister said Toopran witnessed swift development since the Chief Minister took special care. He has elaborated upon various development and welfare works taken up by the TRS-led government.

Earlier, Harish inaugurated Atal Tinkering Lab and Meditation Hall at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School in Toopran. He also distributed buffaloes to Malkapur villagers.

