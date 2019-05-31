Will work for people till last breath, says Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Karimnagar: Accepting people’s verdict, senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Friday said though he was confident of winning the Lok Sabha elections from the Karimnagar Parliament constituency, people voted for BJP responding to the party slogan to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a second term.

Speaking to reporters for the first time after the announcement of results, Vinod Kumar said he would analyse the reasons for the loss and make necessary changes in his functioning. “Being an MP, I worked under the ambit of the Constitution, and did what an MP is expected to do. Besides raising a number of public issues in Parliament, I introduced private member Bills on various issues such as destitutes, among others,” he said.

Besides getting the Manoharabad-Kothapalli railway line, he said he worked hard to ensure Karimnagar gets the ‘Smart City’ status. He said he also worked towards getting the IT tower, cable-stayed bridge, science centre, national highways, Central Water Commission, and forest, environment and other permissions for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Despite his hard work, people denied him a consecutive term, Vinod Kumar said. “In a democracy, public verdict is ultimate. So, irrespective of posts, I will be with the people of the constituency and work for their betterment till my last breath,” he said, adding that he did not enter politics with an eye on posts, and started his career as a students’ union leader at the age of 14.

He was associated with the Telangana agitation right from the formation of TRS, he said. The TRS leader said the movement had not stopped with the formation of the separate Telangana State and it would continue till the problems of local people are addressed. He said he would visit every village in the constituency and work for strengthening the party by meeting each and every worker.

Stating that both victory and defeat should be treated equally, he advised party workers not to get disappointed. Failures were stepping stones to successes, he said. Talking about the implementation of promises included in the

AP Reorganisation Act, Vinod Kumar said the State government succeeded in getting AIIMS, which was not promised in the division Bill, sanctioned.

Vinod Kumar said instead of responding to issues such as unemployment, corruption and poverty, people preferred to vote for BJP. Congress won 420 Parliament seats in 1984 general elections after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After that, BJP won the highest of 303 seats in the 2019 general polls, he said.

Incidents such as the Pulwama attack, Balakot airstrikes and return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman occurred prior to the general elections, and this influenced the electorate more to vote for BJP, he said.

