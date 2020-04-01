Wimbledon cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

By | Published: 8:54 pm

London: Wimbledon chiefs on Wednesday cancelled the Grand Slam for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus wreaks further havoc on the global sporting calendar.

“It is with great regret that the main board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the committee of management of the Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic,” the organisers said in a statement.

