Win free Paradise biryani for a year

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of cricket World Cup, Paradise has launched a unique contest ‘World Cup With Paradise’, which provides its customers a chance to win an year-long supply of free biryani.

Persons who win the contest will receive one free biryani a week for 52 weeks and all they have to do is to walk into any Paradise food courts in Hyderabad to find out more about the contest and how to participate.

“Paradise is a place where our customers are amazed with pleasant surprises from time to time,” Gautam Gupta, CEO, Paradise Food Court in a press release said.

The contest is aimed at making the ongoing World Cup special for customers and enhancing their joy by giving them a chance to win a biryani every week for a year, he said. The contest is open between June 7 and July 18.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.