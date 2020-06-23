Windies coach Simmons says he was abused racially

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:42 pm

Hyderabad: After West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy came out disclosing about the racial comment by his former teammates Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League, Windies coach Phil Simmons revealed that he was subjected to racism during his playing days in England.

Simmons, currently the head coach of the touring West Indies team here, did not specify in which English league he was racially targeted. “I encountered quite a bit of racism up in the leagues. In county cricket I haven’t really encountered that much. But I have encountered it in the leagues,” said.

“It’s not a nice thing to face. Especially in the leagues where you’re by yourself sometimes. It affected my wife when I was up there. It’s not a nice thing. I played in three or four different leagues. It was one particular league up in the north east.”

Racism has become a topic of global debate following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the USA.

