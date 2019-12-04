Windies get down to business straight away

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The West Indies cricket team, which landed in city on Monday for the first T20 match against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium scheduled to be held December 6, got down to business straight away.

The full-strength Kieron Pollard-led team, minus their super star Chris Gayle who has taken a break from the international cricket, had their first training session on Tuesday. Captain Pollard started the session with a pep talk before they got down to a customary warm-up and a 15-minute game of football. Pollard, along with a couple of others, spent a long period of time taking catches. The pace attack, comprising Test captain Jason Holder, Kesrick Williams and Keemo Paul, bowled under the watchful eyes of head coach Phil Simmons. Left arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell, who skipped the game of football and had a taping on his left leg, looked in no pain going full throttle with the ball.

Meanwhile, the Indian players have started arriving in city in batches on Tuesday. After their T20 series win against Bangladesh, Indian cricketers had a break while KL Rahul, Manish Pandey (Karnataka) and Washington Sundar (Tamil Nadu) had participated in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 final match where the defending champions Karnataka won a thriller. The Indian team is scheduled to have their first training session at the venue on Wednesday afternoon.

The Monday night showers have given a few nervous moments to the ground staff. It may be noted that Hyderabad had received flak when the T20 match, between India and Australia in October 2017, was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Although there were no rains on the match day, the previous day’s showers left the ground in unplayable conditions.

However, there was good news as there was no rain on Tuesday. The newly-elected HCA body, headed by former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin, is hoping for an improved weather in the next three days. For Azharuddin, it will be a big test as an organiser.

