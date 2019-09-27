Wine dealers in Telangana ask for more time to pay taxes

By | Published: 2:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Wine Dealers Association has requested Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Somesh Kumar to consider the seven times turnover system and collect the tax only after the shops earned seven times their turnover.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner, Association president D. Venkateswara Rao assured the Commissioner to pay one month’s proportionate tax for the month of October.

The Excise department had on Thursday extended the license permit for all the liquor shops across the State till the end of October asking shopkeepers to pay tax for the month of October.

