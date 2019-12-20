Wine shop looted in Rajendranagar

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: An unidentified burglar broke into a wine shop at Attapur in Rajendranagar and decamped with cash in the wee hours of Thursday. No liquor was stolen, according to the police.

On Wednesday night, the cashier after closing the day’s business, kept the collection of Rs 30,000 in cash counter for the next day’s business. The burglar, who wore a jacket, had covered his face with a cloth and broke the asbestos roof of the shop and got in post-midnight. According to the police, the offender, suspected to be aged in his thirties, broke open the lock of the cash drawer and took away the cash. However, he left the place without picking up the liquor in the outlet.

The wine shop staff opened it in the morning found the ceiling damaged and cash from the cash draw missing. On receiving information, the Rajendranagar police visited the spot and took up the investigation. Footage from the surveillance cameras in the shop and surrounding area is being examined to identify and nab the offender.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter