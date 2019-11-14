Wine shops around library; Kalwakurthy youth writes to PM

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Nagarkurnool: While political leaders were busy inaugurating the 52nd National Library Week across the State, a student activist raised the issue of a library rendered useless due to liquor shops around it with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It has been a year since Shiva, a youngster from Kalwakurthy, launched a campaign to shift three liquor shops located around Kalwakurthy library located in the heart of the town. There was no administrative door which hasn’t been knocked on by the youngster, who despite being an orphan, has been carrying out various service activities in and around Kalwakurthy through an organisation — Vivekananda Seva Brundam — found by him along with his friends.’

Just a couple of days ago, Shiva wrote to the Prime Minister narrating the problems faced by the Kalwakurthy youth as they were unable to go to the library due to the liquor shops. They hoped that the wine shops would be relocated after the expiry of the licence period by the end of October. However, it did not happen. Hence, Shiva decided to take the issue to the national level, seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention.

Shiva enclosed an article published in ‘Telangana Today’ titled “liquor shops, drinking have a free run here,” published on May 27, 2019, along with his letter to the Prime Minister.

“Relocation is just one hurdle we have to cross. The library building itself is in a dilapidated condition and if one looks at libraries in mandal headquarters, he/she will be shocked to see their pathetic condition. There are no funds for libraries,” he said.

Bharath Prasad, ZPTC of Kalwakurthy, told ‘Telangana Today’ that efforts were on to look for a piece of land to relocate the library and that all possible alternatives were being looked into.

