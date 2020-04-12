Wines shop owner booked in Wanaparthy for illegally shifting liquor

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Wanaparthy: Excise officials have booked a case against the owner of a wine shop in Pebbair for opening the shop after it was sealed by excise officials after the lockdown was announced almost twenty days ago.

According to Kothakota Excise CI Omkar, Ravi Kumar, the owner of Dhanalakshmi wines in Pebbair mandal headquarters, had opened his shop in the wee hours of Saturday after predicting that the lockdown could be extended till the end of April. As 180 ml bottle was in high demand, selling for almost Rs 1000 per quarter bottle, the owner of the wine shop had emptied liquor bottles worth Rs 1 lakh, to be sold in black from different locations.

As the news of excise sealed lock broken on Saturday spread across the town and had become the topic of the town, somehow information reached CI Omkar, DTF SI Venkatramulu, Excise SI Vijay kumar and Pebbair SI Raghavender Reddy, who were alerted by the people of the town.

The police and excise officers seized all the stock records of the wine shop and were trying to find out how much liquor was moved from the wine shop after breaking the seal. Officials have said that a case has been booked against Ravi Kumar, the owner of the wine shop and action would be taken as per the instructions of the higher officials.

