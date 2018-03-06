Winged visitors head back home from Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:25 pm 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: With the onset of summer, flocks of migratory birds have started leaving city lakes for their home nests in the cold north. The process is annual and is called reverse migration of wintering birds, as they belong to the icy locales of the Himalayas in Tibet and North China, and also to other colder regions along the Northern Hemisphere such as Mongolia and Siberia.

Hundreds of domestic and international migratory birds arrive in Hyderabad every year to settle at lakes here temporarily. However, the dates of their arrival and departure seem to be changing, Ajit Kumar Mahendra, member of the Birdwatchers Society of Andhra Pradesh (BSAP) told Telangana Today.

“It is peculiar how they have so much knowledge. We see some birds returning every year to the exact same spots. Earlier, they used to arrive in November-December, to escape the harsh winters of the north. Lately, they have been arriving as early as August-September,” he said.

During migration season, hundreds of birds in dozens of species such as Northern shovelers, Lesser whistling teals, Spot-billed ducks, Northern pintails, Cook’s petrel, Bar-headed goose, Northern harriers, and waders can be seen along the shores and in the backwaters of city lakes such as Hussain Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Fox Sagar lake, Patancheru lake and Shamirpet lake, said BSAP secretary M Shafaath Ullah.

“The climate in Hyderabad and its outskirts is temperate enough for these migratory birds to find an alternate home during northern winters. However, it is unfortunate that our lakes are increasingly getting polluted, to the extent that some lakes have entirely lost out on aquatic and avian life. I couldn’t find a single bird in the Hussain Sagar lake this year. Until a few years ago, it used to be the second home for dozens of birds,” he said.

Ameenpur lake still lively

While wintering birds have started leaving, the Ameenpur lake is still home to many birds such as pelicans, flamingos, crakes and other ducks, said Tejdeep Kaur Menon, Convenor of the Biodiversity Heritage Site Management Committee, which has taken up the responsibility of preserving the Ameenpur lake.

“On our last few visits, we spotted a good number of flamingos, pelicans, ducks and crakes. These birds usually stay back so they are found here all through the year. Only wintering birds such as pintails, teals and Northern shovelers have started leaving,” she said.

Lakes with migratory birds: Himayatsagar, Fox Sagar Lake, Patancheru lake, Shamirpet Lake, Ameenpur lake

Species of birds: Northern shovelers, Lesser whistling teals, Spot-billed ducks, Northern pintails, Cook’s petrel, Bar-headed goose, Northern harriers, waders, flamingos, pelicans, ducks and crakes.