Wings India 2020: Maini rolls out autonomous buggy

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Maini Group, a pioneer in electric mobility, launched India’s first autonomous buggy. This has been conceived, designed and developed in India and is suitable for domestic and international markets. The autonomous buggy, launched by Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Wings India 2020 event, is capable of sensing its environment and driving with little or no human involvement. Lane detection, land discipline, pedestrians, obstacle avoidance, emergency stop, app-based ride hailing are some of the key features of the vehicle.

It is ideal for passenger movement, especially for large campuses like airports, terminal buildings, IT parks and public gardens. A large number of regular buggys are currently being used in these campuses, many of which run up to 12 hours a day.

“We believe that electric mobility and autonomous solutions are the key to the future. We are looking forward to sectors like airports, IT, and other large campuses to take the first step and be the early adopters to use this new technology,” said Sandeep Kumar Maini, Chairman, Maini Group.

