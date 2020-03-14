Wings India 2020: Students throng stalls

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:37 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Students from different aviation academies were seen thronging different stalls at the exhibition centre at the second-day of the Wings India 2020. These students from pilot training to crew training to ground handling courses from different institutes were gaining knowledge on the different aspects of the industry. Students have been seeing the event as an opportunity to learn more about the aviation industry and were keen to gain knowledge on new things happening.

“We have been visiting stalls of different airlines like IndiGo, Trujet in order to know how their ground handling staff works and get some insights into the industry that we are to be entered. This is the first time we are attending an event of this scale where companies — both large and small — have gathered at one place,” said Pranay, a second-year student from Telangana State Aviation Academy.

However, students were also quick to add that the sheen of the event has been lost as not many visitors and companies have made their presence felt this year, unlike previous editions. “Our seniors who attended the event two years ago have also told us that the participation and number of stalls this time has been low due to the coronavirus effect,” another student added.

