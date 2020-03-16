Wings India 2020: T-Works develops 4 UAVs via 3D printing

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: India’s largest prototyping centre, T-Works, initiated by Telangana government has showcased its first 3D printed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at Wings India 2020. The four UAVs were 3D printed and assembled in-house by a three-member team of T-Works and was fully funded by the government.

Set up four months ago, the UAV division has been working to incorporate new technology like 3D printing to make drones and apparently shown results. The four products developed are a vertical aircraft which takes off vertically, transitions into forward flight and then lands vertically; second is a broadliner that flies really fast and was made just to test the limits of 3D printing; third is a heavylift aircraft which can carry three kg in payload and has temperature control box and the last product is an endurance glider which can fly up to 60 minutes and has been developed to be used in surveillance.

Elaborating on the plans ahead, Sahevaan Taneja, UAV and Prototype Engineer, T-Works said, “We have spent about 48 hours, 25 hours, 140 hours and 60 hours on the first, second, third and fourth products respectively. These have been developed in order to test if 3D printed drones can be scaled up and spot what kinds of improvements are needed. For example, the heavylift aircraft can be altered so as to increase the payload capacity according to the clients’ requirements. We are in the process of making those changes and coming up with our second prototype.”

The UAV division of T-Works is now looking at developing the heavylift aircraft for a government scheme in which the State plans to deliver medicines via drones. It is also confident of building a mission focused aircraft as and when a customer approaches them.

