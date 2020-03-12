Wings India starts on a high note

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: The biennial civil aviation and aerospace event Wings India 2020 began in Hyderabad on Thursday with some major announcements that continue to show the city as the preferred destination for aerospace and defence industry from across the globe.

Airbus India which is seeing good growth prospects in the Indian aviation market said it is all set to strengthen its ties with Telangana Government to take initiatives across the spectrum of design, innovation, manufacturing and skill development in the aerospace and defence industry closely working with startups and industry to create a global ecosystem. The company is also keen on working in the area of urban mobility.

A Swedish company Revin Aviation, which is in the process of developing a seaplane that will cater to global markets is keen on setting up a design facility in Hyderabad because of the ecosystem and availability of talent pool.

The event saw participation from over 100 exhibitors, over 20 States and 500 delegates. Many companies showed interest in collaborations and business acquisitions.

Speaking at the opening day of the event co-organised by Ficci and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India, Anand Stanley, chairman, Ficci, Civil Aviation Committee and MD, Airbus India said India’s requirement of nearly 1,900 new passenger and cargo aircraft in the next two decades, shows the scale at which the domestic aviation market is growing.

Among the other highlights, were the aerobatics showcasing the Extra 300L by Indian Air Forces’ Mark Jeffery Team and ALH Dhruv helicopters by the Indian Air Forces’ Sarang team. On static display were aircraft such as Embraer E195, Honda Jet HA420, Diamond DA42, Cessna 182T, Cessna 206, Bell 505 and Dornier 228.

On Friday, the event will present a line-up of conferences and panel discussions to enlighten the industry on latest advancements in the industry and readying it to face the challenges and opportunities of future.

