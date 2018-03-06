Wings India to witness global participation

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: “Wings India 2018’, the civil aviation and aerospace biennial event will be inaugurated by Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati, Minister for Civil Aviation, Government of India and K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday. The event would witness representation from 10 countries including the US, Japan, UK, Russia, Singapore, France, Germany, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran.

The event is scheduled from March 8 to 11, 2018 at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, with the theme ‘India – Global Aviation Hub’. The event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Airport Authority of India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).

This year, the special focus of the event would be on connecting the cities and towns to increase regional connectivity in the country. It would provide the most comprehensive platform in the region for interactions, forging alliances, investments and air connectivity between the States and the global aviation players and stakeholders.

The international exhibition, strategically located with access to billion dollars’ market in India and Asia Pacific would provide a platform to forge partnerships, build business opportunities and exchange of technology. The event will host 125 exhibitors from India and across the globe. Besides, 15 aircraft by ATR, Honda, Trujet, Gulfstream, Boeing, Embraer, Dassault, Club one Air, Aeroteck, Zoom Air, Air India, NAL and others will be at the static display area along with 12 hospitality chalets.