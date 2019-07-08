Winners foundation gives school kits to 3,000 students in Sangareddy

By | Published: 10:42 pm 10:50 pm

Sangareddy: Winners Foundation, an NGO founded by BDL-Bhanur employees, has launched a programme to support students who were admitted to schools during ‘Badi Bata’ programme at 100 tribal tandas spread across Sangareddy district. The Foundation presented Rs 300 worth school kits to each of the 3,000 students.

The kit contains school bag, notebooks, pencil box, plate and glass for each student. Apart from this, the Foundation will also donate play school toys to each of these 100 schools.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, president of the Winners Foundation, Arikhepudi Raghu said their philanthropic activity would not only support the poor students, but the kit and the play school toys would make them attend school regularly, which would pave the way for a bright future.

The Foundation launched the programme by distributing school kits and play school toys at 13 primary schools located in tribal tandas in Moguduampally Mandal in Sangareddy district last Saturday. They would complete the task of reaching out to 3,000 students admitted in schools in 100 tribal tandas during ‘Badi Bata’ programe in the next few days.

Winners Foundation, which was founded seven years ago, has been supporting the poor and needy with various programmes. Raghu said this particular programme gives them immense satisfaction since it would help change the future of young kids, who had got great potential. Once the first phase of distribution of kits was completed, the president said they would reach out to another 2,500 students in Manoor, Nagulgidda, Zaheerabad,and Kangti Mandals in a phased manner.

Dy General Manager BDL, Vikram, and employees, Jeevarthnam, Naveen, Jadhav Prakash, Srinivasulu, Sham Sunder, Bhargav, Raju, Reku Singh, Mukesh, Raju, Adi were among those who actively participated in the programme. Parents, local representatives, teachers and officials of Education Department lauded the efforts of Winners Foundation.