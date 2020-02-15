Winning hearts & laurels

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Representing Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad’s Sree Krishna Priya proved her mettle yet again in All-India Public Sector Badminton Tournament-2020

Sree Krishna Priya Kudaravalli once again proved that she belongs to the top league by finishing second in the All-India Public Sector Badminton Tournament-2020 being held at Jaipur.

Sree Krishna Priya represents Reserve Bank of India in singles and Manesha in mixed doubles. The first 4 rounds were a cake walk for Sree Krishna Priya but she lost a hard fought close finals.

Her scores included beating B Smitha in first round, Hena Das in second, Vaidehi in third and Shriyanshi Pardeshi in the fourth round. In the finals, she lost to Shikha Gautam 21-14, 16-21, 16-21.

Sree Krishna Priya won the hearts of the spectators and organisers with her never-say-die attitude and spirited performances.

Manesha paired up with Anjan Buragohain to beat Ravi and Sakshi Gahlawat 21-12 and 21-13 in the mixed doubles finals.

